Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to end a run of consecutive defeats in the Premier League when they host Liverpool on Saturday evening.

Enzo Maresca's side have suffered back-to-back losses in the league against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, with their last win coming on August 30 against Fulham.

They managed to scrape to a 1-0 win on Tuesday in the Champions League over Benfica, which saw Chelsea receive a third red card in four matches in all competitions.

It sees Chelsea without eight players for Liverpool's visit to the capital. Trevoh Chalobah, who is suspended, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dario Essugo, Andrey Santos, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

Benoit Badiashile is likely to start in place of Chalobah, with Joao Pedro available for the hosts due to his suspension being in the Champions League.

Maresca's options at centre-back following the absence of Colwill, Chalobah, Tosin and Fofana. | IMAGO / Martin Dalton

Liverpool have struggled in the last week. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek, with Arne Slot's side also beaten last weekend by Crystal Palace.

After detailing Liverpool could be impossible to catch after their quick start to the season, following their dip in form, Maresca insisted all teams in the world can have moments of fragility.

He told reporters: "Now they lost one game, two games, that shows that there is vulnerability. This is something, for me, from not just Liverpool, but from all the teams in the world. And then the Premier League, you know how difficult it is. You can drop points against anything."

Liverpool are without Allison in goal, while Federico Chiesa and Hugo Ekitike are being monitored for the final league meeting before the October international break.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Liverpool

Date: Saturday 4th October 2025

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12:30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBCUNIVERSO

Prediction

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool