Enzo Maresca issues Chelsea squad clear message over how to end 'bad run of results'
Enzo Maresca has sent a rallying message to his Chelsea squad as they look to end a poor run of form heading into the final months of the season.
It's been a challenging couple of months for Chelsea ever since they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Boxing Day back in December.
Maresca has seen the Blues lose their last three matches in all competitions, however Chelsea's bid to secure Champions League qualification hasn't been significantly hampered. They remain in seventh place and just one point off the top four places in the Premier League.
After back-to-back losses against Brighton, Chelsea put in a much better display, though it ended in the same outcome, on Saturday night against Aston Villa after conceding a 90th minute goal to return to the capital without a point.
Luckily for Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester City make the trip to Stamford Bridge in the next two league matches, two sides who are staring at the barrel of relegation and returning to the Championship after just one season back in the top-flight.
The two favourable fixtures present the perfect opportunity for Chelsea to regain their confidence and build another strong run to cement their position heading into the final weeks of the season.
Enzo Maresca tells Chelsea how to overcome problematic results
The 45-year-old was pleased with the reaction against Aston Villa and believes Chelsea weren't rewarded with the points they deserved at Villa Park.
Mistakes in defence and missing key chances came back to hurt Chelsea once again. Maresca wants Chelsea to rectify the finer details, which he believes will return the club back on the winning trail again.
"The performance was very good to go to Villa Park and play the first-half we played is an important statement," Maresca said.
"The problem at the end was the result, the result was not good for us. It was a tough one in that moment, also because we are in a bad run of results, so that is also the reason why."
He added: "We didn't deserve the final result but we need to accept that. In this moment, it is not enough. We need to find something extra to get results but for sure, we are going to be there.
"The difference has been inside the box. We need to be defensively more strong and more clinical when we get the chance."
Club captain Reece James has told the team to stick together. It's also been backed up by midfielders Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez who have both taken to social media to share messages of unity.