Enzo Maresca makes Andrey Santos admission after 'impressive' Chelsea display vs Burnley

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was full of praise for Andrey Santos and said he was impressed with the midfielder's performance in his natural position in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley.

Santos was deservedly named the player of the match with his impressive defensive work throughout the game at Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old international ended the game with at least six more defensive contributions than any of his Chelsea teammates.

Thanks to his performance, Chelsea managed to keep another clean sheet, their third in a row in the Premier League.

No Caicedo, no problem. 😀



Andrey Santos' game by numbers vs. Burnley:



63 touches

7 duels won

4 interceptions

4x possession won

4 clearances

3 tackles

2 fouls won

1 chance created

1 shot



Named Player of the Match. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qRQtr1AtKo — Squawka (@Squawka) November 22, 2025

"Yeah, very impressed with Andrey," Maresca told Chelsea's in-house media team after the game.

"Andrey is working well, and we all know that he is a (number) six. His position is the position he played today.

"Previously, he played in different positions, and the reason why is because we have Moi (Caicedo) there, so it's not easy for Andrey, but he's adapting and he's doing well."

This was not Santos' first game as a starting number six for Chelsea, having also played a similar role in the Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City in September.

Tyrique George's incredible goalscoring display stole the limelight at the time, but Santos already showed his qualities in this position.

Chelsea's Andrey Santos 𝗗𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗 the midfield 💪😤



◉ Most interceptions (all players) ❌

◉ Most clearances (Chelsea players) 🚀

◉ Won 5/7 ground duels ⚔️

◉ Won 2/3 aerial duels 🥏 pic.twitter.com/8o6YqPcycm — LiveScore (@livescore) November 22, 2025

Santos' versatility proved crucial for Chelsea

As Maresca pointed out, Caicedo's presence also means there are fewer opportunities for Santos to start in this position.

Not to mention that Romeo Lavia, prior to his latest injury, also provided cover for this role, while Reece James also played as a defensive midfielder on several occasions.

In other words, Chelsea often need Santos to be an option for the number eight position, alongside Enzo Fernandez and Facundo Buonanotte.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Santos has already made it clear that he does not mind playing in any midfield position.

"When I was young, I always played like a number six, but here in the Premier League, it's a little bit different," said the Brazil international earlier this month.

"But I can play in both positions, six or eight, the most important thing is to help Chelsea, the coach, and my teammates.

"If the coach wants me to play as a number six, I'll do my best, and if he wants me to play as a number eight, I'll do my best, too."