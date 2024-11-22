Enzo Maresca eyes potential Cole Palmer & Joao Felix plan as Chelsea ‘problem’ identified
Enzo Maresca could target playing Cole Palmer and Joao Felix together but has revealed a potential obstacle with the plan.
The attacking duo have made just four appearances together for Chelsea since Felix returned on a permanent deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
Maresca is also yet to have named both players in a starting XI at the same time this season, with Palmer the preferred option in attacking midfield.
Most of Felix's minutes have therefore come off the bench, but the Chelsea boss could look towards selecting the duo together in the future.
When asked about this prospect ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday, he said: "Yeah, this could be a target for the future, to see both of them playing together.
"(The) international break is good, first of all for the ones that don't go with their international teams so they can recover and for the ones that do go, some of them like Joao did fantastic.
"But Joao is doing well with us since day one. The only problem is trying to find balance when we are trying to prepare the game.
"For us, for all of the clubs, there is always a little bit of doubt because we do not know how they are going to come back.
"As I said, today is the first session, 48 hours before the game, that we worked with 12, 13, 14 players that were with internationals.
"Some of them came back this morning from Argentina, from South America, so it is not easy. We will see, we still have 48 hours."
Maresca's continuous use of Palmer in the attacking midfield position comes as no surprise given the 22-year-old has been in excellent form.
His seven goals make him the joint-fifth highest scorer in the Premier League this season with Brentford star Yoane Wissa.
Although Felix is not a regular starter for Chelsea, he has still contributed to the side's attack when called upon by Maresca.
The 25-year-old has scored five goals in all competitions across ten appearances, with four coming in the UEFA Conference League.