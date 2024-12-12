Enzo Maresca explains 'problem' behind Pedro Neto's Chelsea suspension vs Brentford
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has discussed Pedro Neto's suspension against Brentford after the winger picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Blues completed an incredible comeback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to recover from an early 2-0 deficit to win the match 4-3.
However, it was not all good news for Maresca's side, who went two points clear of Arsenal in second place in the Premier League.
The game saw Neto pick up a booking, his fifth of the season, which means he will miss Chelsea's clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge.
Nicolas Jackson was also running the risk of picking up a suspension before he was replaced by Christopher Nkunku in north London, and will be available for the clash vs the Bees.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's mid-week trip to Astana in the Conference League, Maresca opened up on Neto's suspension and discussed the issue he has with the yellow card.
"Noni (Madueke) is going to stay, yeah," Maresca confirmed when asked about whether he would be leaving the England international at Cobham due to Neto's suspension.
"You want to know the first XI for tomorrow and Sunday? We have a session at 10 o'clock and more or less, the general decision is already there but after the session we will see."
With Neto not available to face Brentford, the winger will travel to Kazakhstan to play his part in Chelsea's Conference League clash.
Chelsea fans may be accepting of Neto missing the game against Brentford, with their side on good form and with plenty of options out wide already.
However, this is not a sentiment shared by the head coach, who always wants his best players available. Despite this, the Italian accepts that Neto made the correct decision during the game to commit a foul.
Maresca continued: "The yellow, the Pedro yellow card, is a normal yellow card. The problem is that it wasn't a useless or a yellow card that we don't need. In that case, it is a bit different but with Pedro's one, it was the right moment to do the foul. He will be suspended against Brentford but will be available for the next game."
Neto will be back for Chelsea's trip to Goodison Park on the 22nd December, while also being likely to feature when his side host Shamrock Rovers on the 19th December.
Chelsea will be hoping that they can continue their fine December form over the coming games as they look to compete in both the Conference League and Premier League this season.