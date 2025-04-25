Enzo Maresca: Reason why Chelsea boss isn't on touchline vs Everton revealed
Enzo Maresca will not be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea's Premier League fixture against Everton.
The 45-year-old will be sat in the stands for Saturday's clash in the capital, which will see his assistants, including Willy Caballero, take a leading role in delivering instructions during the Premier League fixture.
Maresca's absence is due to the Chelsea head coach receiving a one-match touchline ban after he reached the threshold for bookings over the course of a season. He received his third and final booking last Sunday during the 2-1 win against Fulham after leaving his technical area following celebrations over Pedro Neto's stoppage time winner.
It's an unfortunate outcome for the Italian, particularly five finals to go for Chelsea in the league in their quest for Champions League qualification.
However, Maresca will still be inside Stamford Bridge. He will just be watching afar and no doubt still be communicating to deliver his comments, analysis and decisions for tactical tweaks and substitutions.
Where will Enzo Maresca watch Chelsea vs Everton?
The Chelsea head coach confirmed during his pre-match press conference that no decision had been made yet. Maresca will review a couple of potential areas inside the stadium before making his final decision.
"They're going to show me this afternoon a few places where I can sit, and then I will decide," revealed Maresca on Friday afternoon. "I don't know yet, so this afternoon I will decide."
He added: "It was just the instinct when we scored the second goal (against Fulham) to celebrate, so in that moment I need to think a little bit more, but it was just an immediate reaction. So I feel sorry because I would like to be there tomorrow, but for sure the ones that are there for me, they are going to try to do their best."