Enzo Maresca sets Reece James and Romeo Lavia targets after Chelsea returns
Enzo Maresca has set a target for Reece James and Romeo Lavia after the pair made their return to Chelsea's starting XI against Morecambe.
James and Lavia have struggled with injuries over the past few season and were sidelined in recent weeks, dealing a blow to Maresca's side.
Before facing Morecambe in the FA Cup, Chelsea were on a four game winless streak after draws to Crystal Palace and Everton alongside defeats to Ipswich and Fulham.
Chelsea were handed a huge injury boost with James and Lavia returning to the starting XI in the FA Cup as Maresca looks to lift the trophy in his first season as Blues head coach.
The tournament could be Maresca's first piece of silverware at Stamford Bridge, with a Premier League title challenge looking unlikely and Chelsea having already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Speaking on the importance of James and Lavia for their chances in the tournament, Maresca set a target for the duo as he looks to keep them fit this season.
"It's great news for us," he told Chelsea's official website before the match. "Finally they are both back.
"They are important players since we started. It is our target that they can be with us until the end [of season] without injuries. Also at the moment it's good because we give them a chance to get minutes and be fit."
The Italian continued to discuss the importance of rotation in his side, reiterating that he is trying to share minutes across his squad as he made several huge changes to his starting XI with the likes of Joao Felix, Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku returning.
He continued: "The target since we started was trying to share minutes between them all. We have done it again today. Hopefully it can be a good day, a win."
Maresca finalised by refusing to be drawn into any talk surrounding Chelsea winning the FA Cup, but knows that his side are keen to get their hands on some silverware.
"We start another competition and try to give our best and we see game after game where we go," he concluded.