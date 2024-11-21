Enzo Maresca’s reveals Chelsea tactical masterplan to surprise Leicester City
Enzo Maresca will face Leicester City for the first time since departing the club when Chelsea visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
The 44-year-old decided to leave the Foxes following just one season in charge despite their promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking after winning the Championship.
Chelsea's approach and offer to Maresca to become the club's head coach was too hard to turn down and he signed an initial five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca has made a brilliant start to his tenure in the capital. Chelsea are currently in third place in the Premier League and on course to finish in the Champions League qualification places.
Meanwhile, Leicester have different targets for the season. Steve Cooper, who succeeded Maresca, is aiming to ensure they avoid relegation.
Saturday's fixture will be of huge importance to Maresca when he visits his old club. He will want to ensure he claims the bragging rights, whilst also making sure Chelsea continue the momentum they have been building in recent months.
Leicester's players will be familiar with how Maresca will set his Chelsea team out at the weekend given many played under the Italian. Cooper and his team will have studied the Blues to ensure they are prepared for every possible detail.
Ahead of the league meeting, Maresca was asked if knowing the team and players from the other side can help from a tactical point of view. The Chelsea head coach was honest in his assessment, but confirmed tactical adjustments will be made to try to surprise the hosts.
"Probably from the other side, they know exactly what we do. It's on both sides. We are going to try and adjust small details to see if we can do something different."
Maresca is looking forward to returning to see former colleagues after a 'fantastic season' in the Midlands.
He added: "Excited (to return) and also thankful because it was a fantastic season. I met people that are very difficult to find in football; the owner, his family, they are fantastic human beings. They care for the players, the staff, all of the people who work inside the club. You can see that.
"It was a fantastic season because I met good people and then in terms of players, it was top, it was fantastic. It was a fantastic connection between the players and the staff. This is something you need to create and I will be thankful for all of my life to that squad.
"Most of them, I am still in contact with them so there is still a connection. For me, it was a fantastic season."