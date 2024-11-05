Enzo Maresca reveals what time he arrives & leaves Chelsea training ground everyday
Enzo Maresca has revealed what time he usually arrives and leaves Chelsea's Cobham training ground everyday.
The 44-year-old was appointed as Chelsea head coach in the summer after the club made the decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after just one season in charge.
Maresca has made a positive start to life in the dugout at Stamford Bridge. They remain unbeaten in the Conference League, League Phase, while occupying fourth place in the Premier League.
Chelsea have a squad full of depth for Maresca to select from, which has afforded him the luxury of rotating his side at every opportunity when they switch league action for either domestic cup or European football.
It has seen its benefits with Chelsea being able to share the minutes across the team, while managing the workloads of star players and individuals returning from long-term injury, including Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia.
Maresca has continued to express his admiration for the squad he inherited at Chelsea following his appointment, and that was no different after their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.
"I think I have one of the best squads in the Premier League, I have no doubt about this," Maresca said. "Moi (Caicedo) belongs to the squad. Since I arrived, the first thing I said to the club is that I was in love with the squad and this squad is very good.
"We have one of the best squads in the Premier League. Talent is not enough. We need to be more things but we are in the right direction."
With Chelsea preparing for another two games this week against FC Noah and Arsenal, Maresca has lifted the lid on his preparations, detailing his arrival and departure from the training ground, as well as his usual day-to-day activities.
"I used to arrive at 7 o'clock in the morning," Maresca told Sky Sports, "and I used to leave around 7 o'clock in the afternoon."
He added: "I arrive here very early in the morning and start to work with a coffee. Then around 8.30/9am, (I have) breakfast with the staff. After the breakfast, we prepare for the session (which is at) 11 o'clock.
"(We) finish (and have) lunch. Then we start to prepare the day after and also watch the games from the next opposition's games."