"Has to do better" - Enzo Maresca makes Robert Sanchez demand after Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Man City
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has demanded more from Robert Sanchez after the Spaniard made further errors to cost his side.
Sanchez has made five errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.
Alongside this, the goalkeeper lost possession 19 times against Manchester City, the most of any player in Chelsea's 3-1 loss, while only registering a pass completion rate of 58 per cent.
Sanchez looked shaky all game but was saved in the first half by an offside flag as he palmed a shot into the path of Man City debutant Omar Marmoush, who scored but was offside.
With Erling Haaland's strike taking advantage of Sanchez when the goalkeeper sprinted out of his box, only to try and retreat before being chipped, Maresca now has a decision to make.
Speaking to the press after the match, Maresca delivered his verdict on Sanchez's performance before demanding more from the shot-stopper.
"Robert, for sure, is completely aware he has to do better," he began. "He knows perfectly.
"In this moment it is like this. The good thing is he is the first one knowing, aware that he has to do better."
The Italian continued to admit that he still trusts Sanchez as he hinted towards keeping the Spaniard as Chelsea's number one for the rest of the season.
Maresca continued: "We trust Robert for sure. He is completely aware he is making mistakes in this moment. We trust Robert. We have one entire week and we will see the reaction for the next game."
Chelsea take on West Ham and former boss Graham Potter next, with Filip Jorgensen waiting in the shadows to capitalise on Sanchez's poor form.
However, it remains to be seen as to whether Sanchez will finally be dropped against his former Brighton boss when West Ham travel to Stamford Bridge.