Enzo Maresca reveals the one reason he would drop Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez
Enzo Maresca has revealed the reason that would make him drop Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez after a poor run of form.
The Spaniard's distribution was not up to scratch as Chelsea came out 2-1 victors over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Despite a poor day between the sticks, goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer cancelled out Alexander Isak's goal to see the Blues come out on top.
Chelsea fans have criticised their number one in recent weeks for his poor distribution, while some supporters were less than impressed with his role in Curtis Jones' winner at Anfield last week.
However, Maresca has stuck by the Spaniard as his first-choice goalkeeper and used Filip Jorgensen in the cup competitions this season.
Now, Maresca has revealed why he would drop Sanchez in the future, sending a clear message to the goalkeeper.
Speaking to the press after the win over Newcastle, Maresca was asked about Sanchez's poor distribution as he completed half of his attempted passes against Newcastle( 20 out of 40).
Maresca responded: "Yes (Sanchez made mistakes) but he also did so many good things. At the end, it's football. I ask Robert to do that."
The Chelsea boss continued to reaveal what would make him consider dropping Sanchez in the Premier League.
"The moment he stops doing that (trying to play out from the back), he is not going to play," he said.
"If Robert makes a mistake, it's not Robert's problem, it's my mistake because I asked that from Robert.
"I am very happy with Robert and the way he is playing, building from the back. All the goal kicks we have and he passes the ball to Noni, and Pedro, that kind of ball that gives us many times chances to attack. Sometimes you make mistakes but it is not going to change the way we are going to play.."
Chelsea will be hoping that Sanchez can improve his distribution if they are to compete at the top end of the Premier League.
Sanchez's understudy Jorgensen will more than likely be handed another chance to impress when Chelsea travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle on Wednesday.
A win in the Carabao Cup clash will help build some momentum for the Blues ahead of the November international break.