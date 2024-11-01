Enzo Maresca sends Ruben Amorim Chelsea message after Man United appointment
Enzo Maresca has sent an honest message to incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim ahead of Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford.
The Red Devils announced that 39-year-old Amorim is their new head coach, replacing Erik ten Hag after his dismissal on Monday.
However, Amorim will not be in the dugout to face Chelsea on Sunday, with Rudd van Nistelrooy instead coming head-to-head with his former Malaga team-mate Maresca.
Amorim will start his reign at Old Trafford after the November international break, with Man United and Sporting agreeing to these terms when discussing compensation.
With Maresca previously working for Man United's rivals, Man City, the manager knows all about living in the north and the pressures on the footballing side of things.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford, the Italian has sent an honest message to Amorim and one that the Blues fans may not have expected.
He said: "All the best to him. If the people in charge took that decision, they think it's the correct one.
"All the best to him and Man United."
Chelsea fans may not have expected to see their head coach wishing luck to a rival club, but Maresca has shown that he is not a confrontational figure when it comes to his fellow Premier League managers.
He continued to discuss his strong relationship with Van Nistelrooy ahead of Sunday's match, admitting that he will share a hug with his counterpart when they meet in the dugout.
"I didn't speak to him (since he has been in interim charge of Man United). I will give him a big hug on Sunday!
"We expect a tough game. He's a fantastic guy. Humble, very professional."
Maresca continued to relive his experience with Van Nistelrooy, which dates back to their time together at Malaga during the tail-end of the striker's career.
"Unfortunately I shared with him a time when he was already finished," he joked.
"Even then I could see how good he was. We had a very good group of human beings in that time with Malaga. It's always nice to remember those kind of moments."
Chelsea take on Van Nistelrooy's men on Sunday as they look to put an end to their 11-year winless streak at Old Trafford.
Jadon Sancho is unavailable to face his former club, with Maresca set to make several changes from the team that bowed out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.