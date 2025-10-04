Despite his known talent and potential, Estevao Willian has likely exceeded expectations over how quickly he has settled in at Chelsea.

The 18-year-old finalised his transfer from Palmeiras to Chelsea in the summer following the conclusion of the Brazilian side's Club World Cup campaign, which saw them exit to the Blues.

Estevao has already excelled when given the opportunity under Enzo Maresca this season. Although he is yet to find the net, the teenager has made eight appearances in all competitions, contributing one assist.

He has displayed the capabilities, which Maresca has highlighted on several occasions, of playing in multiple positions across the Chelsea attack.

Chelsea have many talents in their forward positions, including Cole Palmer who is currently sidelined with a groin injury.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Palmer and Estevao have already struck up a relationship in their early days together at Chelsea, and they will no doubt both be assets going forward.

Unlike Estevao, Palmer has completed two seasons at Chelsea and the England international has surpassed all expectations since his switch from Manchester United in the summer of 2023.

He is now Chelsea's star man having made 101 appearances for the Blues, scoring 45 goals and providing 29 assists. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and aged just 23 he is just at the beginning of his journey.

With Palmer currently sidelined, Estevao is now in contention to feature in the number 10 position, a role Palmer has naturally shifted to from his initial days as a winger.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool, Maresca outlined his expected pathway for Estevao and believes he could follow the same route as Palmer.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"We consider all our players to give them minutes and all positions," responded Maresca when asked about filling the Palmer void with Estevao.

"But also I think Estevao reminded me a lot of Cole when Cole was with me in the Under-23s at City. And when he was with us in the first team. I think Cole's path has been similar to Estevao's path in terms of starting wide as a winger. And then slowly, slowly you can move inside.

"(The) Premier League is completely different compared to other countries in the world. If you want to play in the middle you need to be physically prepared. I think Cole now is like that. In the past he needed to develop that. And I see Estevao exactly in the same way."

If Estevao is able to emulate what Palmer has achieved at Chelsea too in his early days, the sky is the limit for what he can achieve both on a personal and team level.