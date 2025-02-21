Enzo Maresca sends Chelsea ownership message after club director confirms Stamford Bridge future
Enzo Maresca received a public vote of confidence from the Chelsea hierarchy earlier this week and it has gone down well with the 45-year-old.
Chelsea director Jonathan Goldstein was asked about the club's current situation following a difficult start to the year after a bright beginning to the campaign and Maresca's tenure at Stamford Bridge.
Appearing on Bloomberg TV, on Maresca, Goldstein said: "He's doing a great job."
He added: "Chelsea have started the season very well. The last six weeks have been, you know, finding their feet a little bit more.
"But Enzo has clearly done a great job in bringing the team together, bringing the talent through. And we're very optimistic for the rest of the season in how that plays out."
Goldstein also confirmed Maresca would '100 per cent' be Chelsea head coach for the remainder of the season, although there was really no doubt given the club's backing of the Italian throughout this campaign.
Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park. Favourable fixtures against relegation threatened Southampton and Leicester City follow, which offers the Blues a brilliant opportunity to embark on a positive run to strengthen the club's bid for Champions League qualification.
Ahead of Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, Maresca was asked for his reaction to Goldstein's comments and the Italian expressed his appreciation for the whole of the Chelsea hierarchy.
Maresca said: "It's nice. I really appreciate, to be honest, the relationship with the club since we started. In a better moment in terms of results and in a worse moment in terms of results, which is now, they always support me. The sporting directors, the owners, all of the club, to be honest."