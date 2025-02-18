Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction 

Maresca's Blues are back on the road.

Chelsea continue their travels in the Premier League as Aston Villa await on Saturday night at Villa Park.

Head coach Enzo Maresca is looking to end a run of two straight defeats in all competitions after back-to-back losses against Brighton & Hove Albion.

It has seen Chelsea fall out of the Premier League top four and now chasing the pack for a place in the Champions League qualification spots.

Maresca labelled the 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the league as the worst of the season so far, and Chelsea will be hoping to respond with a big performance away to Aston Villa, who were held by 10-man Ipswich Town last weekend.

Chelsea will continue to be without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu for Saturday's fixture. Malo Gusto is expected to be available after Maresca confirmed his minor knock wouldn't keep him sidelined.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke will be sidelined after suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton. Chelsea now face an anxious wait over how long the 22-year-old will be absent for.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Aston Villa against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Date, time, location of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 22nd February 2025

Kick-off time: 17:30 UK / 12:30 ET / 09:30 PT

Stadium: Villa Park

Competition: Premier League 

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO, NBCTelemundo

Prediction

Aston Villa 4-1 Chelsea

