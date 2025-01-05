"For who?" - Enzo Maresca hits back at criticism over lack of substitutions at Chelsea
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has hit back at criticism over his substitutions in recent matches following their draw to Crystal Palace.
Cole Palmer opened the scoring in the first half but a late Jean-Philippe Mateta strike saw the spoils shared at Selhurst Park.
The draw extended Chelsea's winless run to four matches following a draw with Everton and consecutive losses to Fulham and Ipswich.
The Blues fell to a late defeat at Fulham, with Maresca's men fading towards the end of the match as the head coach came under criticism for his substitutions, or lack of.
The same criticism emerged again on social media after Maresca made just two changes during Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, as Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke came off the bench.
Speaking after the match, Maresca defended his substitution policy and hit back at criticism from the media and those who disagree with his decisions.
When asked if there was a reason for his lack of substitutions, Maresca said: "No. Now we change, let me ask you; which player would you change today?"
With the reporter in his post-match press conference suggesting that one of Joao Felix or Christopher Nkunku may have been of use on Saturday, Maresca responded: "Yeah, but for who?"
The Italian continued to discuss why he decided to introduce Guiu and Madueke and make no further changes.
"I know that is my job but sometimes when we do some changes, it is because there is one that is not good enough and we change for another one," he said. "Or simple, one that is playing is tired and is not pressing good. Today I think the 11 on the pitch were all good.
"Pedro (Neto) was very good, Jadon (Sancho) was good, Nico (Jackson) was good, Cole (Palmer) was good, Enzo (Fernandez) was good, Moi (Caicedo) was good, Levi (Colwill) was good, Josh (Acheampong) was good... make change for change, I don't like.
"I like to make changes when we know the reason why and the reason why we changed Nico was because he was pressing and was a bit tired. Marc (Guiu) was fresh, new energy, and it is exactly the same with Noni for Jadon. This is the reason why."
Chelsea will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round next weekend, with the League Two side struggling at the bottom of the Football League.