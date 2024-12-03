"Dominate" - Maresca makes bold Chelsea trophy prediction after conversation with owners
Enzo Maresca has claimed that his side will dominate English football after his latest talks with the higher-ups at Chelsea.
The Italian was chosen to succeed Mauricio Pochettino in the summer as the Blues decided to part ways with Poch after finishing sixth in the Premier League.
This decision has proven to be the correct call so far, with Maresca building on the momentum from the end of last season to see Chelsea sit joint-second in the league.
With seven wins in 13 matches in the Premier League, Chelsea are looking to build on their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on the weekend when they face Southampton on Wednesday, in what Maresca believes could be the toughest match of the season.
Despite his side's good form, Maresca has played down their title chances as he believes Liverpool and Arsenal are both in a better position to win the league this season.
Although he doesn't believe Chelsea can lift the title this season, Maresca has suggested that his side have what it takes to dominate English football for the next five or 10 years due to the age and talent in his squad.
Speaking ahead of Wednesday's clash, Maresca opened up on conversations he had with the Chelsea owners when he took the job.
"The good thing is that I still think what I said to the owners and sporting director when I first met them," he said. "Because of the age and how good the squad is, in the next five to 10 years, will be the team that will dominate English football.
"This is what I said to the club the first time I met them, no matter who the manager would be. For the next five or 10 years because of the age and the squad, you can dominate English football. I still feel exactly the same."
Maresca was asked to expand on his relationship with the owners at Chelsea and admitted that he speaks to the higher-ups after every match, whether this be Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali or one of the sporting di
"After the last game, Aston Villa (we spoke)," he said. "It's a normal conversation we have after every game - how was the game, your feeling, what works, what doesn't?"
I hope (they are happy with the job I am doing). They show me that they are happy, they are okay."
With the Blues in good form in the Premier League and Conference League this season, Maresca will be looking to finish his first season at Stamford Bridge with a trophy - perhaps completing the European set.
It remains to be seen as to where the Blues will finish this season, but if the good form continues then the sky is the limit for Maresca's men.