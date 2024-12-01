Maresca & Palmer make Chelsea title admission after win over Aston Villa
Enzo Maresca and Cole Palmer have discussed Chelsea's Premier League title and top four chances after the Blues thrashed Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer grabbed a goal and assist as Chelsea continued their fine form by beating the Villains, showing that they are one of the most dangerous teams in front of goal in the Premier League.
Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring, converting a Marc Cucurella cross before Enzo Fernandez doubled Chelsea's lead before half-time.
Palmer found Fernandez with a perfect pass before the Argentine poked home a volley to see the Blues take a two-goal lead into the break.
It was Palmer who killed the game off in the final minutes, netting an incredible strike as he picked the ball up from Noni Madueke before firing into the top corner.
Speaking after the match, Chelsea manager Maresca and star player Palmer were asked about the Blues' title chances and whether they are confident of finishing in the Premier League's top four.
In his post-match press conference, Maresca played down his side's chances of competing for the title and reiterated that they are not as far along in their project as Liverpool and Arsenal.
"I think we are not ready to compete with Arsenal, Liverpool and City for many reasons," he said. "Just because we win today then I won't change my idea."
When quizzed by Sky Sports, Palmer turned the attention to Chelsea's battle for the top four and admitted that his team-mates are taking it game by game.
He said: "If we keep winning, I'm sure we'll be near the top four. We're just trying to keep going and win plenty of games."
Despite the impressive win, it wasn't all good news for Chelsea as Wesley Fofana suffered an injury to his hamstring.
Maresca has since provided an update on the 23-year-old, admitting that it is 'bad news' for Chelsea as Fofana could be sidelined for up to five weeks.
Chelsea travel to Southampton in midweek as the Blues look to continue their good form against the Premier League's bottom side.
While sitting level on points with Arsenal, it remains to be seen as to what Chelsea can achieve this season but with confidence high the sky is the limit for Maresca's men.