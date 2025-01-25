Erling Haaland admits he was surprised with Robert Sanchez decision in Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Man City
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has revealed that he was surprised after scoring the goal to complete the comeback in his side's win over Chelsea.
Noni Madueke got the Blues off to the perfect start, firing home in the second minute after a brilliant piece of work from Nicolas Jackson.
Chelsea should have doubled their lead moments later, but were made to regret their missed chances as Josko Gvardiol made it 1-1 before half-time.
Haaland put his side ahead after a mistake from Robert Sanchez, with the goalkeeper coming rushing off his line to face the Norway international before stepping back to allow Haaland to chip the ball over him.
Phil Foden sealed the three points for the hosts in the dying minutes as Chelsea fell to sixth in the Premier League, one point behind City.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Haaland delivered his verdict on his goal and admitted he was surprised with Sanchez's decision making.
"Sanchez was mistiming it," he began. "The opportunity was there to chip it in the back of the net.
"I thought he was going to get it at first because I saw him but then I saw he stopped."
Sanchez lost the ball more than any other player on the pitch as he was dispossessed 19 times, while only registering a 58 per cent pass completion rate, as Enzo Maresca has a decision to make surrounding his goalkeeper.
Haaland, who was linked with a move to Chelsea during Thomas Tuchel's time at the club, continued to discuss how the Blues set up, and just why Man City were able to get the better of them.
He continued: "Chelsea went quick, man against man. There was loads of space, their line was high.
"I know how precise he (Ederson, who got the assist) can be. Everyone has a man, it was difficult to play. It was a really good goal and an amazing pass from Ederson."
Chelsea will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways in the hunt for Champions League qualification as they face former boss Graham Potter and his West Ham side next.