Estevao's big Chelsea dream which will excite fans after Bayern Munich transfer revelation
Incoming Chelsea star Estêvão Willian has outlined what he is looking to achieve during his time at Stamford Bridge after a revelation was made about Bayern Munich.
The 17-year-old has become one of the most exciting young prospects in world football after the Blues agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the winger.
Since the initial £28m fee was agreed with the Brazilian club, Estevao has gone on to score 12 goals in the Serie A and register a further eight assists as his team compete for the title, seeing his transfer valuation rocket.
Estevao has also since made his full Brazil debut as the Seleção are hoping he will be their star for many years to come, taking over from an ageing Neymar.
When Estevao arrives at Stamford Bridge he will be looking to fill the shoes of Chelsea's many successful Brazilians in the past from David Luiz and Ramires, to Oscar and Diego Costa.
Speaking to Transfermarkt ahead of his move to Chelsea, which will be finalised in the summer of 2025, Estevao outlined his dreams in the future.
"I want to make history and become the most successful Brazilian in Chelsea's history," he said.
"I want to win titles and show all my potential, show everything I can do."
This admission will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans worldwide as Enzo Maresca's side look to lift the first silverware for the men's team since Clearlake Capital bought the club.
With the Blues currently sitting third in the Premier League table, they will fancy their chances at climbing even higher and challenging towards the top end when the international break ends.
Chelsea face Leicester City, Aston Villa, Southampton, Tottenham, Brentford. Everton, Fulham, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Wolves heading into the New Year - a run that will excite Maresca's men.
With Estevao joining the highly talented squad at the end of the season, along with fellow South American youngster Kendry Paez, Maresca will be licking his lips at the attacking talent available to him from next season.
However, the Brazil winger was close to moving to one of Europe's elite clubs and could have snubbed Chelsea, it has since been revealed.
Speaking on YouTube, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea's timing was 'perfect' in the summer to snatch Estevao.
‘Chelsea were able to anticipate several clubs for Willian Estevao," he said. "The timing was perfect in the summer."
Romano continued to name the European giants that tried to hijack Chelsea's deal, revealing: "The club that really tried to hijack the move, they tried to do something in 24 hours, but Estevao wanted to go to Chelsea was Bayern Munich.
‘Bayern before going for Michael Olise considered going for Estevao for 2025 but never reached advanced stages, because the player wanted to go to Chelsea.
"Chelsea were going to invest €34m plus bonuses. Bayern were prepared to pay something around €40m. But they understood that the player was already in very advanced conversations with Chelsea."