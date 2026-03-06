'Can't wait' - Estevao provides positive injury update after winning first award with Chelsea

Young winger Estevao Willian has sent Chelsea fans a thankful message after winning his first award as a Blue and provided some encouraging words ahead of his injury return.

Estevao has recently been named Men's Young Player of the Year in the London Football Awards 2026.

The 18-year-old beat Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Brentford's Michael Kayode, Fulham's Josh King, and West Ham United's Oliver Scarles to the acclaim, and is the only Chelsea men's player to win an award.

Blues midfielder Moises Caicedo made the five-player nomination list for the Premier League Player of the Year award, but it eventually went to Arsenal's Declan Rice.

Chelsea women, on the other hand, have two winners in Alyssa Thompson (Women's Young Player of the Year) and Millie Bright (PFA Women's Player in the Community Champion).

Estevao has impressed in his first season at Chelsea, having scored in every competition, bagging seven goals and two assists so far this season.

Estevao, who attended the ceremony in White City, London, on Thursday, expressed his gratitude towards the club and the supporters.

"First of all, I thank God for everything He has been doing in my life," the Brazil international wrote on Instagram after receiving the award.

"I dedicate this award to my family, to the Chelsea players, the coaching staff and all the staff, and also to the fans.

"All of you are part of this. I can’t wait to be back doing what I love. See you soon, Blues."

The winger is unfortunately nursing a hamstring injury at the moment.

He has already begun individual training on the pitch, but is unlikely to be ready to be involved in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wrexham, according to head coach Liam Rosenior.

While Estevao "cannot wait to be back", it is easy to see why Chelsea are handling his injury very cautiously, especially with the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain approaching.