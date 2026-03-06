Lavia, Estevao, Gittens: Rosenior offers triple Chelsea injury update for Wrexham tie

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that young winger Estevao is not fit enough to feature in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wrexham despite positive signs in training.

Estevao has missed the last three games for Chelsea due to a hamstring injury, having last featured in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Hull City last month.

Last week, Rosenior revealed that Estevao had already returned to the pitch and begun running, so there was an expectation the winger could make his return this weekend.

Unfortunately, the Brazil international is not fit enough to be involved against Wrexham. However, his return is nearing.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

"Estevao is back on the pitch, but he's not ready for this one," said the Chelsea head coach in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We need to be careful, given it was a hamstring injury."

Rosenior added: "He just needs to clear a few more markers. It will be a big boost to have him back in the group."

This is far from ideal, of course, because fellow winger Jamie Gittens will also remain sidelined after a recent torn hamstring.

"Jamie Gittens is really close (to returning), which is great," Rosenior explained. "He had a positive scan."

Hopefully in the next seven days he will be back in the group."

IMAGO / Visionhaus

Alejandro Garnacho made the starting line-up in almost a month, being the only available natural winger in the squad in Chelsea's win over Aston Villa.

The former Manchester United star did remarkably well, bagging an assist as he helped Joao Pedro complete his first Premier League hat-trick.

However, Pedro Neto, who served a one-match suspension at the weekend, is now back in the team, so Rosenior will have more options on the wings.

More positive news, Romeo Lavia is getting closer to being fit enough for his first start since November.

The Belgium international already featured twice as a substitute, making 15-minute cameos against Arsenal and Villa last week.