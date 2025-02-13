Every word Enzo Maresca said ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea in Premier League
Enzo Maresca has previewed Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday night at the Amex Stadium.
The Blues head into the match after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup last weekend, with Maresca's side keen to avenge their exit from the tournament.
However, it will not be an easy task, with Fabian Hurzeler's men taking confidence from knocking Chelsea out of the last domestic cup competition they were in.
Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead as his shot was palmed into the back of the Brighton goal by Bart Verbruggen before Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma completed the comeback for the hosts.
It was previously confirmed that Maresca would be without attacking duo Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu after the pair suffered recent injuries, while Romeo Lavia also missed their FA Cup clash last weekend.
Here is every word the Chelsea head coach said ahead of Friday’s trip to the south coast.
On team news:
"Nico, as you already know, will be out until the international break. Probably available after the international break. Marc Guiu will be out for a while. Romeo Lavia is in the process to be back with us. Benoit Badiashile is exactly the same. Wesley Fofana started to work with us two days ago, he still needs two or three weeks to be back. At least he started to work with us.
On Jackson:
"We knew it was a muscle problem. He felt his reaction was quite good. We thought that it was not a big injury but he had a scan a few days ago. He will be around six to eight weeks (out)."
On Guiu:
"Exactly the same (as Jackson). A muscle problem."
On Christopher Nkunku:
"He can be one of the solutions but he's not the only solution. We will try to find different solutions. Christo is a very important player. The problem is they think they are only important when they play. Now with the transfer window closed, everyone is here. He can try to help us every game."
On finding solutions:
"Because of Nico and Marc's situations we are trying to find solutions. For sure, when you don't have a proper nine who can be a threat always, you have to change not only the nine but also the way you want to play."
On Reece James:
"Against Brighton in the FA Cup it was planned to give him some rest. He's available."
On good start to the season phasing out:
"I don't think what we have done can be cancelled or be no good. What we have done is there. I think, unfortunately, the domestic cups, we are out. Our journey in the Premier League and Conference League has been fantastic. We will try to finish in the best way we can. Don't forget that in the last two years, Chelsea have never been in the top four. This year we have spent almost the whole season in top four. This shows everyone we are in the right direction. We will try our best to bring this club where it belongs to be in the Champions League."
On using a winger up front:
"Could be a solution. Pedro (Neto), Noni (Madueke) or Tyrique (George) can try to be a solution (and play up front). Jadon with a different set of skills. It's not just about a nine. When you don't have a proper nine you need to use a different kind of nine and choose how you want to play. You can't be direct, you need more linking."
On goalkeeper situation:
"Filip's (Jorgensen) solution was to give Robert (Sanchez) time to recover mentally and physically. The idea is not to change the goalkeeper game by game. The last Premier League game which we won was with Filip against West Ham. Unfortunately, the FA Cup game was Robert. Our keeper in the moment is Filip."
On Brighton's tactics:
"I expect a similar one. Not just against us but in all the games they are aggressive. I expect a similar game."
"It's fresh in your mind, the way they attack and defend. It could be easy but it's never easy. You know what they try to do so it's probably better to face them."
On Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:
"I prefer to say nothing about their manager."
On top four chances:
"I didn't say our target is top four. The club never said that. When I signed, the target was in two years to play Champions League. Not in one year. This is why I said many times. Nottingham Forest are doing brilliant, congratulations to them."
"We will see how we finish. Now is not the time. I'm not saying to do something today different than a month ago. I am looking to improve and we will see at the end of the season."
On Chelsea struggles:
"I expected a time where we'd struggle with results. Don't forget we won the last Premier League game. The good thing about injuries is we are all in the same situation, City had Grealish out, Arsenal I don't know how important the injury is for the striker (Kai Havertz)."
On Nkunku's positioning:
"I said since day one Christo is not a nine, he's an attacking midfielder. We know very good that he is not a nine."
On Fofana:
"He started with us a few days ago but it doesn't mean he will be with us very soon. Needs two or three weeks. We can see him with the players, it's a good thing."
On Lavia:
"More or less like Nico, after the international break. It's happening, it's football, you can get injuries. They have the same as the previous years with problems. The year after a big problem you will struggle. Romeo has improved in terms of how many games he played. He can finish well at the last part of the season and next season."
On Sanchez:
"I spoke with Robert when I took the decision to play with Filip but never spoke again. They know at this moment the situation. We will see."
On adjusting to Nkunku in attack:
"They are different on the ball and off the ball. Sometimes we complain about players but when they don't play we realise how important they are for the team. Every press conference you ask about Nico, every press conference I said he was so important for us on and off the ball. Then he didn't play against Brighton and everyone was thinking it's difficult to play without a nine. We know exactly how good is Nico on and off the ball. Christo is completely different on and off the ball. This is why I said we need to change something (tactically). You need to adjust something because the skills of the players are different."