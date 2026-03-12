'Everyone in the team' - Reece James shares Chelsea players' reaction to Jorgensen's error vs PSG

Chelsea captain Reece James has had his say on teammate Filip Jorgensen's passing error that led to Paris Saint-Germain's third goal in Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League round-of-16 first-leg defeat.

Jorgensen is far from being solely responsible for the defeat, given that his mistake only cost Chelsea one of the five goals they conceded in the match.

The chip goal scored by Vitinha in the 74th minute that stemmed from Jorgensen's intercepted pass, however, arguably started Chelsea's capitulation.

PSG gained their third lead in the match with that goal, and it lured Chelsea to more end-to-end football in the hope of another equaliser that proved costly.

However, James insisted that the rest of the Chelsea squad fully understood that the goalkeeper's blunder was part of the risks that come with the team's play style.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

"No, this is football," the Chelsea captain told TNT Sports in a post-match interview when speaking about Jorgensen's error.

"This is the way we want to play. If you want to play from the back, mistakes are going to happen.

"Everyone in the team understands that. You know it's the way the manager wants us to play, and we're fully behind Filip."

Similarly, Liam Rosenior also refused to point his finger at Jorgensen, claiming that his strategy as a head coach is partly to blame for the incident.

Chelsea will have a hill to climb in overcoming a three-goal deficit in the second leg at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

James remains hopeful of a comeback.

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"It's the Champions League," he explained.

"It's the greatest competition in club football. Many teams have turned tides around from 4-0, 5-0 down before.

"We need to put this behind us and look forward."