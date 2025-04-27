Explained: Why Cole Palmer was running away from Stamford Bridge after Chelsea 1-0 Everton
Cole Palmer was in a rush to leave Stamford Bridge after Chelsea's win over Everton and it has now been revealed why.
Chelsea kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive following a 1-0 win against Everton in the early kickoff after Nicolas Jackson ended his goal drought to score his first goal in 13 Premier League appearances.
The squad will return to their Cobham training base next week to prepare for their trip to Sweden in the Conference League to face Djurgården in the semi-finals, as well as their home league match against Liverpool.
As the squad departed Stamford Bridge on Saturday after full-time, Cole Palmer was seen on the phone running away from the stadium.
But now the reason for Palmer's quick exit from the ground has been revealed.
The 22-year-old was in a rush to meet Leon Gissing of Plug Leon, who supply footballers with various items including clothes, shoes, watches and bags.
Gissing captured his meeting with Palmer, who offered him a signed Chelsea shirt in return for a pair of trainers the England international had purchased.
Palmer will be hoping to end his Premier League goal drought between now and the end of the season to help Chelsea secure Champions League football.
Head coach Enzo Maresca has tasked Palmer to overcome the mental battle which he believes is the cause of the attacker's downturn in form.
"For sure it's a mental thing; it's not tactical or technical," Maresca said prior to their win over Everton.
"Cole is still the player who scored 14 goals in 20 games. The style is the same, the manager is the same, the club is the same. Nothing has changed around Cole. It's just mentally in this moment.
"You can see he's a little bit worried because he wants to help the team. You can see he's struggling a bit on that. But he showed how happy he was after Fulham. It's just a matter [of whether] we can win games. For sure he's going to score goals.
"If you go back game-by-game, he had at least every game one or two chances, so it's not about how the team is playing."