FA Cup draw: Liam Rosenior's Chelsea discover fourth round opponents

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup fourth round next month.

Following Chelsea's emphatic 5-1 win over Championship side Charlton Athletic in the third round, Liam Rosenior's side have been handed Hull City away from home in the fourth round.

Goals from Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at The Valley ensured Chelsea comfortably progressed and avoided a cup upset.

Chelsea will be hoping to better their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign after their fourth round exit to Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Rosenior started life at Chelsea with a convincing victory to continue their FA Cup journey. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 14th February 2026, which will see Rosenior head to his former side at The MKM Stadium.

In full: Confirmed FA Cup fourth round ties

Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Sunderland

Southampton vs Leicester City

Wrexham vs Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs Chelsea

Burton Albion vs West Ham

Burnley vs Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs West Brom

Port Vale vs Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs Wolves

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon Town

Macclesfield vs Brentford

Birmingham City vs Leeds United