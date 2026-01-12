FA Cup draw: Liam Rosenior's Chelsea discover fourth round opponents
Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the FA Cup fourth round next month.
Following Chelsea's emphatic 5-1 win over Championship side Charlton Athletic in the third round, Liam Rosenior's side have been handed Hull City away from home in the fourth round.
Goals from Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez at The Valley ensured Chelsea comfortably progressed and avoided a cup upset.
Chelsea will be hoping to better their 2024/25 FA Cup campaign after their fourth round exit to Brighton & Hove Albion last season.
Ties are scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday 14th February 2026, which will see Rosenior head to his former side at The MKM Stadium.
In full: Confirmed FA Cup fourth round ties
Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Stoke City vs Fulham
Oxford United vs Sunderland
Southampton vs Leicester City
Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
Hull City vs Chelsea
Burton Albion vs West Ham
Burnley vs Mansfield Town
Norwich City vs West Brom
Port Vale vs Bristol City
Grimsby Town vs Wolves
Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
Manchester City vs Salford City or Swindon Town
Macclesfield vs Brentford
Birmingham City vs Leeds United
