FA Cup fifth round draw: Who Chelsea can face, ball number, how to watch

Chelsea will soon discover who they will face in the FA Cup fifth round after knocking out Hull City in the fourth round.

Liam Rosenior's side cruised past Championship side Hull City on Friday evening at the MKM Stadium, courtesy of a Pedro Neto hat-trick and another from Estevao Willian,

Chelsea have now scored nine goals in their FA Cup campaign already this season after their five past Charlton Athletic in the third round.

They have been handed away ties in both rounds and will no doubt be keen to get a home clash at Stamford Bridge in the next round.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rosenior's side have been joined by Manchester City and Liverpool in the fifth round following their victories over Salford City and Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile, Newcastle United progressed past 10-man Aston Villa.

It is set to be a busy March for Chelsea, who will have Premier League and Champions League matches to contend with, alongside another FA Cup tie as the Road to Wembley advances.

Here are all of the details you need ahead of the FA Cup fifth round draw.

When will the FA Cup fifth round draw take place?

The draw will take place on Monday 16th February 2026 from approximately 6.35pm UK.

How can I watch the FA Cup fifth round draw?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

What is Chelsea's ball number for the FA Cup fifth round draw?

Chelsea are ball number 7.

Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in the FA Cup fifth round?

1. Liverpool

2. Stoke City or Fulham

3. Oxford United or Sunderland

4. Southampton

5. Wrexham

6. Arsenal or Wigan Athletic

7. Chelsea

8. West Ham United

9. Mansfield Town

10. Norwich City

11. Port Vale or Bristol City

12. Grimsby Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

13. Newcastle United

14. Manchester City

15. Macclesfield or Brentford

16. Birmingham City or Leeds United

When will FA Cup fifth round draw ties take place?

Ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th March 2026.