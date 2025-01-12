FA Cup fourth round draw: How to watch, Chelsea's ball number & potential opponents
Enzo Maresca and Chelsea are waiting to discover their FA Cup fourth round opponents after beating Morecambe.
Chelsea comfortably beat the League Two side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of goals from Tosin Adarabioyo (2), Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix (2) to claim a 5-0 victory.
"It's an important competition but since we started," said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca. "We are trying to treat all of the competitions the same way. The Premier League, the Conference League, unfortunately in the Carabao Cup we lost against Newcastle, now the FA Cup. We try to do our best in all of the competitions."
The early rounds of the FA Cup have served Maresca with another opportunity to rotate and share minutes across the squad, offering rests for the likes of Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia.
After completing a professional job over Morecambe, Chelsea will be hoping for a favourable tie to take them closer to Wembley.
Here are all of the details you need ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw.
When will the FA Cup fourth round draw take place?
The draw will take place on Sunday 12th January 2025 following the conclusion of Arsenal versus Manchester United, which gets underway at 3pm (UK).
How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?
In the United Kingdom, you can watch the draw live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as the official Emirates FA Cup social media channels.
What is Chelsea's ball number for the FA Cup fourth round draw?
Chelsea are ball number 13.
Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in the FA Cup fourth round?
1. Southampton or Swansea City
2. Arsenal or Manchester United
3. Exeter City
4. Leyton Orient or Derby County
5. Burnley
6. Aston Villa
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Manchester City
9. Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10. Liverpool
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers
12. Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13. Chelsea
14. Blackburn Rovers
15. AFC Bournemouth
16. Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17. Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
18. Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
19. Stoke City
20. Leicester City
21. Plymouth Argyle
22. Coventry City
23. Newcastle United or Bromley
24. Everton
25. Wycombe Wanderers
26. Birmingham City
27. Leeds United
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Cardiff City
30. Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31. Fulham
32. Crystal Palace or Stockport County
When will FA Cup fourth round draw ties take place?
Ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8th February 2025.