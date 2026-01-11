FA Cup fourth round draw: Who Chelsea can face, ball number, how to watch

Chelsea will soon discover who they will face in the FA Cup fourth round after comfortably progressing past Charlton Athletic in the third round.

Head coach Liam Rosenior began his Chelsea tenure with a 5-1 win over The Addicks on Saturday night as a heavily-changed Blues side put five past the Championship club.

Goals from Jorrel Hato, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez ensured Chelsea booked their fourth spot, the stage where Chelsea were knocked out by Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Rosenior reflected: "I was very happy with the attitude of the team, even in the first-half. This is not an easy place to come, third round of the FA Cup. I felt our press was very intense and really good. I felt we controlled the game, created a couple of chances from outside the box."

Rosenior's side ensured it was a professional job in the capital. | IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea managed to avoid a shock upset unlike holders Crystal Palace, who were beaten by Macclesfield. Manchester United, Spurs, Everton and Bournemouth were among those to lose in the third round.

Rosenior and Chelsea will now learn their fate of who they will play in the fourth round next month.

Here are all of the details you need ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw.

When will the FA Cup fourth round draw take place?

The draw will take place on Monday 12th January 2026 from approximately 6.35pm UK.

How can I watch the FA Cup fourth round draw?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the draw live on TNT Sports 1, discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

What is Chelsea's ball number for the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Chelsea are ball number 8.

Who are Chelsea's potential opponents in the FA Cup fourth round?

1. Wolverhampton Wanderers

2. Southampton

3. Aston Villa

4. Port Vale

5. Wigan Athletic

6. Ipswich Town

7. Wrexham

8. Chelsea

9. Manchester City

10. West Ham United

11. Brentford

12. Fulham

13. Sunderland

14. Liverpool or Barnsley

15. Burnley

16. Norwich City

17. Arsenal

18. Leeds United

19. West Bromwich Albion

20. Salford City or Swindon Town

21. Burton Albion

22. Grimsby Town

23. Hull City

24. Newcastle United

25. Oxford United

26. Leicester City

27. Birmingham City

28. Bristol City

29. Stoke City

30. Macclesfield

31. Brighton & Hove Albion

32. Mansfield Town

When will FA Cup fourth round draw ties take place?

Ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 14th February 2025.