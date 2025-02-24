'Upset' Filip Jorgensen learns Chelsea fate for Southampton clash after costly error vs Aston Villa
Enzo Maresca has confirmed Filip Jorgensen will remain as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper despite his howler against Aston Villa.
The 22-year-old was severely punished after allowing Marco Asensio's shot go through him in the 90th minute to hand Villa a 2-1 win in the Premier League.
Jorgensen, who succeeded Robert Sanchez as the club's preferred goalkeeper in the Premier League following heavy scrutiny, saw his calamitous error put Chelsea's goalkeeping problems back into the spotlight as they fell to a third consecutive defeat in all competitions.
Post-match on Saturday night, Maresca was coy on Jorgensen's position in goal, immediately reacting: "The 'keeper position is a delicate one because the striker can miss the goal and sometimes it doesn't look so important but when a 'keeper makes a mistake, it's so clear and everyone can see that. This is a moment where we need to support each other, be strong and continue to work hard.
The Chelsea boss added: "I don't know (if he will start against Southampton). In this moment, it is not today's mistake that I am going to change my mind about Filip in this moment. We will see."
It's a quick turnaround for Chelsea's next game against Southampton on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. A win will see the Blues keep pace with their rivals competing for a Champions League qualification spot.
With Sanchez ready to pounce on any Jorgensen mistakes to reclaim his number spot, Maresca revealed the Spaniard will have to continue to be patient after confirming his backing of Jorgensen.
"If we need to change players every time there is a mistake, we need to change players game by game, many players," Maresca told reporters. "But no, nothing's changed (Jorgensen will start against Southampton)."
Jorgensen has acknowledged his costly mistake, with Maresca offering an insight into how the goalkeeping has been feeling since Saturday's defeat.
"He is okay," shared Maresca. "He feels a little bit sad, or upset, because he recognises there has been a mistake but overall, he is okay."
Jorgensen won't be the only frustrated player in the Chelsea dressing room. They must now use their frustrations as motivation to claim all three points against a struggling Southampton side.