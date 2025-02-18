Filip Jorgensen pens two-word message ahead of big Aston Villa clash after Chelsea promotion
Filip Jorgensen arrived at Chelsea last summer knowing he was the club's number two goalkeeper in the Premier League. It was up to him to show why he was deserving of the number one shirt.
Head coach Enzo Maresca made it clear to the 22-year-old following his £20.7m transfer from Villarreal that Robert Sanchez would remain the club's number one goalkeeper until further notice, with Jorgensen being given the opportunities in the cup competitions - Conference League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
"The first time I spoke with Filip in June or July, I was clear that the number one choice was Robert," Maresca said last month.
The Chelsea boss stuck by his word which has seen Sanchez play 21 times in the Premier League this season. However, after increasing pressure on the Spaniard, Maresca opted to drop Sanchez against West Ham at the beginning of February in favour of Jorgensen, who also started the last league game against Brighton.
Maresca confirmed his position and explained Jorgensen had been promoted to the club's new number one choice in the league.
"Our keeper at the moment is Filip," said Maresca. "I spoke with Robert a few days before West Ham where I took the decision to play Filip. I never spoke again with Robert. Filip, exactly the same.
"They know the situation. This is the situation now and then we will see."
Despite conceding three against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday night, the punishment for an awful display at the Amex, Jorgensen is set to start against Aston Villa on Saturday evening at Villa Park.
He will be hoping for the same outcome as his return to the league side against West Ham, which saw Chelsea claim a 2-1 win at the start of February.
As preparations continued at their Cobham training base for the trip to the Midlands, Jorgensen shared a few images on social media of him on the grass, penning a note of 'keep working'.
Jorgensen's main aim will be to keep a clean sheet, something he is yet to do in his four league appearances this season - conceding a combined seven goals against Southampton, Ipswich Town, West Ham and Brighton.