Chelsea make major decision as Enzo Maresca names new Premier League goalkeeper
Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen has replaced Robert Sanchez as Chelsea's first choice goalkeeper in the Premier League after a series of mistakes.
Sanchez has been directly at fault for five goals in the Premier League this season, the joint most in the competition.
Maresca was under pressure to drop the Spaniard, despite coming to his defence on multiple occasions this season, and appears to have finally given in to the demands.
Jorgensen, who arrived from Villarreal in the summer, began the season as Chelsea's cup goalkeeper as he made the most of his appearances in the Conference League.
However, Jorgensen was handed just his second Premier League start as the Blues beat West Ham last time out in the Premier League, with Sanchez returning in goal in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Chelsea fans have been questioning whether the Spaniard would return for the match against Brighton in the Premier League on the weekend, with Maresca now providing a clear answer.
Speaking ahead of Friday night's clash, Maresca began: "Filip's (Jorgensen) solution was to give Robert (Sanchez) time to recover mentally and physically. The idea is not to change the goalkeeper game by game.
"Filip was against West Ham. The FA Cup game was Robert. Our keeper in this moment is Filip."
Maresca continued to open up on talks with his goalkeepers, with Sanchez being told that he will not play in the Premier League for the foreseeable future.
"I spoke with Robert when I took the decision to play with Filip but never spoke again," he said. "They know at this moment the situation. We will see."
Jorgensen has the opportunity to claim the starting spot at Stamford Bridge as his own, with Chelsea's match against Brighton at the Amex Stadium providing the next opportunity to impress.
With Djorde Petrovic impressing on loan at Strasbourg, it remains to be seen as to what the long-term future holds for the goalkeeper position at Stamford Bridge.
Mike Penders, who signed for Chelsea in the summer before returning on loan to Genk, has become the number one at his side in Belgium this season and could be handed an opportunity with the first team when he arrives in the summer.