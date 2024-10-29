Chelsea fitness news: Maresca delivers positive Fofana & James injury update ahead of Newcastle clash
Enzo Maresca has provided a positive injury update for Chelsea ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle United.
The Blues travel to St James' Park just days after beating the Magpies at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.
Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer either side of an Alexander Isak strike was enough for Maresca's side to take all three points on Sunday.
Despite the good news, defender Wesley Fofana was seen with strapping on his leg after an awkward challenge on Joelinton in the first half.
The France international played through the pain and completed the 90 minutes, with Maresca now providing an update on his injury concern.
Speaking to the press ahead of the Carabao Cup clash, Maresca said: "He had a bad movement in the first half. He's a fighter. He was playing with pain.
"I said in my last press conference I love Wes because it's not easy after more than one year out to be a fighter. Now he's fighting with pain."
Maresca continued to admit that the defender will likely have to play with pain for the rest of his career after back-to-back long-term injuries to start his life at Chelsea., but that he is not ruled out for the Blues.
"When you have that kind of injury, you will feel pain for the rest of your career unfortunately," Maresca continued. "He finished well (against Newcastle) and looks okay."
The Italian then turned his attention to captain Reece James, who he recently encouraged to show improved leadership skills in the Chelsea dressing room.
The Blues were without their captain for the majority of last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and James missed the start of this campaign, also struggling with injury.
Since returning, James has been ever so impressive for Chelsea and made two goal-line clearances against Newcastle on the weekend, showing his importance to the team.
When asked about his captain, Maresca said: "He played two Premier League games in a row (against Liverpool and Newcastle). In both games he was very good, it didn't surprise me.
"I know how important he is for us, his team-mates, the club. We just want to keep him fit. This is the main target."
Maresca could look to make several changes as his side hope to progress in the Carabao Cup, with the likes of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku all expected to come into the line-up.