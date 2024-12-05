The reason why Enzo Maresca thinks Chelsea are not in the title race revealed amid Arsenal claim
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has stated that his side are not in the Premier League title race despite their fine form so far this season.
The Blues have only lost twice all season, with the first coming on the opening day at home to Man City and the second away to Liverpool at Anfield.
Chelsea's good form continued on Wednesday night as they thrashed 10-man Southampton 5-1 at St Mary's, days after beating Aston Villa 3-0.
Wednesday's win saw Maresca's men move to second in the Premier League, going ahead of Arsenal on goal difference as they sit seven points off Liverpool.
Despite Chelsea's incredible start to the season, Maresca has played down any talk of a title charge.
Speaking to the press before Chelsea's win on Wednesday, Maresca revealed why he doesn't think his side are in a title race, while Arsenal are despite sitting on the same points.
"They have been there in the last two years, very close to City and we were very far from City," Maresca explained.
The Italian was serenaded by fans following their win over the Saints, and has given Chelsea fans something to look forward to.
Maresca recently claimed that his side have what it takes to dominate English football in the same way Man City have over previous years.
"For me Chelsea in the next five-10 years will be one of the teams, or the team that is going to dominate English football," he said. "This is what I said to the club the first time that I met them.
"Now, in terms of target they didn't ask me any target, but to build something for the next years important. I think we are in the right direction.
"In terms of personal target, I know that from outside you struggle to believe, I just finished to see how today how the players can improve and how the team can improve."
It remains to be seen as to what Chelsea can achieve this season, with the Blues in impressive form in both the Premier League and Conference League heading into a busy festive fixture schedule.