How Moises Caicedo can avoid two-game Chelsea ban as Premier League rules explained
Moises Caicedo is close to ensuring he avoids a two-match Premier League ban, however the Chelsea midfielder is not yet in the clear.
The 23-year-old is an integral part of Chelsea's midfield under head coach Enzo Maresca and should the Ecuador international be unavailable for selection in their remaining league games, it will be a huge blow as they look to clinch Champions League qualification.
Caicedo is currently on nine league bookings and the threshold for a two-match ban is 10 yellow cards. He is just one yellow card and has been for the last four games, but the midfielder has managed to avoid a booking against all of Leicester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Brentford.
Next up is Ipswich Town at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon and it is the final game where Caicedo needs to avoid a booking. Should Caicedo come through the game unscathed, it will ensure Maresca will be able to select him in all of their final six games against Fulham, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
But why will the threat of suspension be cleared after the Ipswich Town fixture?
Under The FA's rules, players who receive a total of 10 yellow cards in their side's first 32 Premier League matches receive a two-match suspension.
With the Ipswich match being Chelsea's 32nd of the season, after that the rules will no longer apply and Caicedo will not be at risk of missing any matches.
Should Caicedo receive a booking against Ipswich, it would see him miss the matches against Fulham and Everton, before returning against Liverpool.