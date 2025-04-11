Chelsea vs Ipswich Town: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host relegation-threatened Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
After being held to a goalless draw by Brentford, Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways to keep their Champions League qualification bid on track as they head into the final weeks of the season.
Head coach Enzo Maresca will be buoyed on by their Conference League quarter-final win on Thursday. Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw in the 1st leg as they look to advance into the semi-finals.
But focus has now shifted back to domestic action and Chelsea can't afford to slip up, particularly against sides at the other end of the table. Heading into gameweek 32, Ipswich are 12 points from safety and look set to return to the Championship after just one season in the top-flight.
Ipswich will have fond memories of playing Chelsea this season after beating the Blues at Portman Road on December 30 in a 2-0 win to close out 2024.
Cole Palmer and Tosin Adarabioyo were hooked at half-time against Legia, however Maresca confirmed it was a pre-planned decision. The duo are likely to start against Ipswich as Chelsea look to claim all three points.
On facing Ipswich, Maresca added: "Absolutely, it will be a tough game. No doubt. In this moment, any team you face is complicated. No matter if it's Southampton, Ipswich or Leicester, because they want to show themselves and finish in the right way. They don't like to lose games, so it will be tough.
"We have seven games, all of them very difficult. The first one is Ipswich and hopefully we can get the three points."
Ahead of Sunday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Ipswich Town
Date: Sunday 13th April 2025
Kick-off time: 14:00 UK / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Ipswich Town
United Kingdom: It will not be available to watch live on TV.
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Chelsea 3-0 Ipswich Town