How Reece James has helped Estevao adapt to life at Chelsea

Estevao said he has started to understand his teammates more while taking English lessons, and learned English football terminology, mostly from Reece James.

It has only been months since Estevao left Brazil to join Chelsea in England this summer.

He still lacks confidence in his English, despite clearly getting better, and prefers to take interviews in Portuguese.

Obviously, having a couple of other Brazilians in the team, as well as Pedro Neto, who also speaks Portuguese, only helps in his adjustment period.

That said, Estevao himself said that he has started to communicate with non-Portuguese speakers more easily as well.

"Yeah, I’m starting to understand my teammates quite a lot now," the Brazil international told Chelsea's in-house media team.

"It is just the day-to-day stuff really - the routine, the everyday conversation.

"So yeah, I am starting to converse with them a little bit, and I am really happy to be developing like that."

As a football player, Estevao would hear football terminology quite often, and he has picked up some of it.

"Yes," he responded when asked about it, "particularly with Reece, who’s someone I’m close with on the pitch.

"You know, learning the language of the teammates playing close to you is part of the settling-in process, definitely."

Previously, Estevao highlighted how Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca always spoke Spanish with him.

Maresca does not speak Portuguese, but Estevao expressed his appreciation for the coach's effort, since it is much easier for a Lusophone to understand Spanish.

"To understand me, to get me. I think that's really cool of him. And I listen to what he says," Estevao explained.

"I think he's an incredible person, human being, and coach. I have no complaints about him."