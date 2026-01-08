How to pronounce new Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's name

Newly appointed Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior's father, Leroy, has explained how to pronounce their family name amid confusion among fans.

Chelsea announced that Rosenior has agreed to leave fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg to succeed Enzo Maresca in west London on Tuesday.

The club's Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane remains in charge of the first team for their visit to Fulham's Craven Cottage on Wednesday, but Rosenior is expected to take over the reins after the match.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

"Proud. Excited," said Rosenior in his first interview with Chelsea.

"Can't wait to start. It's a lot of hard work in my life to get to this point, but as I've already said to the players, getting to this club is one thing, but I want to win at this amazing football club with these players and the staff.

"That is what my focus is on."

There has been confusion around the pronunciation of the new Chelsea head coach's last name, which is understandable given that it is not a common name.

Speaking to talkSPORT, however, Rosenior's father, Leroy, has helped clear things up.

Leroy, who was a player and a manager himself, explained that instead of 'Ro-seen-or' or 'Ro-seen-your', his family name is pronounced 'Ro-zen-ee-or'.

While it is only a slight difference, it is great that the fans can now pronounce the name correctly.

Rosenior's first game in charge of Chelsea will be the third-round tie against Charlton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

He will then face the first big challenge in his Chelsea tenure in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal on Wednesday, January 14.