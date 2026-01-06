'Humbled and honoured" - Liam Rosenior's first words as Chelsea head coach

Liam Rosenior has spoken for the first time since he was appointed as Chelsea's new head coach.

The 41-year-old has made the big move to Chelsea after managing Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg in France, an opportunity which has likely come earlier than he expected.

Rosenior replaces Enzo Maresca, who departed the Blues on New Year's Day, and has penned a six-and-a-half year deal in west London until 2032.

He has been given the opportunity to make Chelsea, who currently remain in all four competitions, including a Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, as well as progressing towards, at least, the Champions League play-off knockout stages.

Before putting pen to paper at Chelsea, Rosenior conducted his farewell Strasbourg press conference, in which he expressed his excitement of having the chance to manage Chelsea.

Liam Rosenior's first words as Chelsea head coach

Speaking for the first time as Chelsea head coach, Rosenior shared his gratitude and honour of managing the World Champions and hopes to continue the history of winning trophies.

He told Chelsea's in-house media: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

Rosenior spoke to French media on Tuesday morning before flying to London to formalise his Chelsea switch. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

"There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

"I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.

"I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started."