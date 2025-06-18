In full: Chelsea's Premier League fixture list for 2025/26 campaign

Chelsea's fixture schedule for the 2025/26 Premier League season has been confirmed.

Enzo Maresca's side have learned their fate for the upcoming season, with the Premier League confirming the ordering of their 38-game schedule, which begins on Sunday 17th August 2026.

Chelsea will host Crystal Palace on the opening day of their season, while concluding away to Sunderland in May 2026.

The Blues will not leave London for the first month having been handed fixtures against Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham and Brentford.

They begin 2026 with a trip to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's Man City side.

Chelsea's campaign at home will finish with a home match against London rivals Tottenham on May 17th 2026 on the penultimate matchday.

Chelsea's 2025/26 Premier League schedule in full

Sunday 17th August 2025: Crystal Palace (h)

Saturday 23rd August 2025: West Ham (a)

Saturday 30th August 2025: Fulham (h)

Saturday 13th September 2025: Brentford (a)

Saturday 20th September 2025: Manchester United (a)

Saturday 27th September 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

Saturday 4th October 2025: Liverpool (h)

Saturday 18th October 2025: Nottingham Forest (a)

Saturday 25th October 2025: Sunderland (h)

Saturday 1st November 2025: Tottenham Hotspur (a)

Saturday 8th November 2025: Wolves (h)

Saturday 22nd November 2025: Burnley (a)

Saturday 29th November 2025: Arsenal (h)

Wednesday 3rd December 2025: Leeds United (a)

Saturday 6th December 2025: AFC Bournemouth (a)

Saturday 13th December 2025: Everton (h)

Saturday 20th December 2025: Newcastle United (a)

Saturday 27th December 2025 Aston Villa (h)

Tuesday 30th December 2025: AFC Bournemouth (h)

Saturday 3rd January 2026: Manchester City (a)

Wednesday 7th January 2026: Fulham (a)

Saturday 17th January 2026: Brentford (h)

Saturday 24th January 2026: Crystal Palace (a)

Saturday 31st January 2026: West Ham (h)

Saturday 7th February 2026: Wolves (a)

Wednesday 11th February 2026: Leeds United (h)

Saturday 21st February 2026: Burnley (h)

Saturday 28th February 2026: Arsenal (a)

Wednesday 4th March 2026: Aston Villa (a)

Saturday 14th March 2026: Newcastle United (h)

Saturday 21st March 2026: Everton (a)

Saturday 11th April 2026: Manchester City (h)

Saturday 18th April 2026: Manchester United (h)

Saturday 25th April 2026: Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

Saturday 2nd May 2026: Nottingham Forest (h)

Saturday 9th May 2026: Liverpool (a)

Sunday 17th May 2026: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

Sunday 24th May 2026: Sunderland (a)