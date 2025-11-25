Inside Chelsea camp: Maresca's 'big week' vs Barcelona & Arsenal as Palmer boosts morale

It is Chelsea's biggest week of the season so far given who awaits them in the Champions League and Premier League.

Chelsea's credentials will be tested when they welcome both Barcelona and Arsenal to Stamford Bridge this week, with Barcelona up first on Tuesday night in the Champions League, before Arsenal make the short trip across the capital on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

They are level on points with Barcelona in the league phase, while trail Arsenal, who lead the Premier League, by six points.

Chelsea have proven they can claim big results and are on a positive run of form - unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

If Chelsea are able to come out of this week positively, doubters will continue to be silenced as the Blues go from strength to strength heading into the Christmas period.

Injury problems are somewhat reducing, with the return of Benoit Badiashile, as well as Cole Palmer who is almost ready to be in contention for selection again following a groin problem.

The spotlight is on Chelsea but, as mentioned, they have delivered before when required. Barcelona and Arsenal offer the squad a perfect chance to prove how good they really are against top opposition.

Chelsea aware of 'big week' - Maresca and Cucurella

Maresca and Marc Cucurella were on media duties for Chelsea ahead of Barcelona's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Talk of a 'big week' was acknowledged by Maresca, however the Chelsea head coach insisted it was no different to any other week.

"It's a big week, as you said, but at the end of this week, then we have Leeds away, Bournemouth away, Atalanta away, so it's another big one," said Maresca.

"It's always a big week, they are all important games. At the end of every game is three points. For sure, there are games like Barcelona and Arsenal that are important for different reasons, but actually the best thing for us is to win the game."

Cucurella added: "It's a big week. All the players want to play these games because they have a special feeling. All the people are focused and try their best.

"We have a good opportunity. We need to know it's two big games, but it's nothing more than three points."

Cole Palmer's return offers massive morale boost

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with a groin problem since September, but has been closing in on a return to training in recent weeks.

Palmer's comeback was imminent before he fractured his toe, which Cucurella hinted may have come from a game of FIFA.

Whilst laughing, Cucurella said: "I think he lost a FIFA game or something like this, I think!"

Cucurella added: "We miss(ed) Cole for a couple of games and the team played a good level and won big games. Cole is very important for us and we miss him. We are Chelsea, we have a lot of players with quality. We need to perform. The most important (thing) is the team."

Chelsea have managed to cope without Palmer and will be delighted when he makes his full return. He is unavailable to face Barcelona and a huge doubt for Arsenal, revealed Maresca, but there was a welcome sighting of the attacker during Monday's training session at Cobham.

Palmer was involved in ball work sessions with his teammates as he ramped up his sharpness.

They'll have to cope without him once again against Barcelona, but his return is getting closer and closer. It means good news for Chelsea, but spells bad news for the teams who await.