Chelsea ace Cole Palmer was spotted in training wearing his special boots on Monday afternoon ahead of two crucial matches against Barcelona and Arsenal.

Earlier reports claimed that Chelsea have had custom boots prepared to aid Palmer's recovery from a fractured toe.

The boots reportedly provide more cushioning to the injured area, which unfortunately is the midfielder's dominant foot.

Maresca has confirmed that this method has shown some encouraging benefits.

Winter has already arrived. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/BpeKZliIHC — CFC Pics (@Mohxmmad) November 24, 2025

"Yeah, we don't know when, but it will be soon," Maresca said in Monday's press conference when asked whether the customised boots accelerate Palmer's return.

"He's already on the pitch and touching the ball, and the feeling is good."

Unfortunately, Maresca refused to clarify whether this means Palmer will be available for Sunday's derby against Arsenal.

On a more positive note, the mandatory open training session ahead of the Champions League matches allowed us to see Palmer in action for a bit.

It is good to see Palmer in high spirits despite having to miss at least another game, a big one against Barcelona at that.

Wesley Fofana, who did not make the matchday squad in Saturday's early kick-off win, also took part in the session as expected.

Fofana is just one of a number of Chelsea players who should be fresh, with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Estevao, and Alejandro Garnacho all staying on the bench against Burnley.

Blues captain Reece James also did not play the second half of the match at Turf Moor, which allowed Benoit Badiashile to get some minutes after recently recovering from a muscular injury.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are without Pedri for this match, but both Marcus Rashford and Frenkie de Jong are back in the team after a flu and a suspension, respectively.