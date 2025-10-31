Enzo Maresca said Liam Delap has already apologised to the rest of the Chelsea team after his reckless actions that led to his red card against Wolves.

Liam Delap's Chelsea return following a two-month injury absence ended in disappointment.

The striker came on in the second half of Chelsea's Carabao Cup fourth round victory against Wolves on Wednesday.

He received his first yellow card in the 79th minute, and just seven minutes after, his second.

Maresca was understandably upset by Delap's carelessness, especially after he said that he had already warned the player multiple times.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As a result, Delap will miss Saturday's visit to Tottenham as he is serving a one-match suspension, and Chelsea are, once again, losing some firepower upfront.

Delap is also clearly aware of his mistake, and as revealed by Maresca, he already expressed it to his Chelsea teammates.

"Straight after the game in the changing room, he apologised to everyone," Maresca said about Delap in Friday's press conference.

"I don't need to speak to Liam. I spoke with him. He's aware of the situation. He knows that he made a mistake. Full stop, no more than that."

Maresca also clarified that when he called out Delap for "playing the game for himself" after the win on Wednesday, he did not mean it in a bad way.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"I'm not from England," he explained.

"When I try to translate from Italian to English, it's a bit different.

"Liam, when inside the pitch, he's focused on the battle with the central defenders rather than the rest. That's what I was trying to say."

Delap was the fifth Chelsea player to receive a red card in the last nine games, and despite Maresca initially insisting there were no discipline problems in his team, he admitted that there could be some improvement.

"I think that some of the red cards that we concede, we can avoid it," the Italian said.