What Liam Delap was told 'four or five times' by Enzo Maresca before Chelsea red card vs Wolves

Enzo Maresca has revealed what Liam Delap was repeatedly told before his red card during Chelsea's 4-3 win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea had to work much harder for the victory than the three-goal lead in the first half suggested, but they still got the job done at Molineux on Wednesday night.

Jamie Gittens was the star of the show for Chelsea, providing two assists and one goal, which was his first since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund.

Jamie Gittens:



“It felt really special to score my first goal for #Chelsea, and to win the game and get through to the next round was even better…”



— Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) October 30, 2025

Unfortunately, he had to share the limelight with Delap, whose red card once again highlighted the undeniable disciplinary problems at Chelsea.

The striker, who made his return after a two-month injury absence, came on in the 60th minute in the second half, and already received his first yellow card after less than 20 minutes.

Seven minutes later, he received his second yellow card for jumping into Wolves' Emmanuel Agbadou with a raised elbow.

It was Chelsea's sixth red card in their last nine games, including Maresca's for his celebration against Liverpool.

The head coach was not happy with what unfolded, and Maresca revealed what he told Delap following his first booking.

"After the yellow card I told him four or five times to keep calm," reacted Maresca post-match.

"But Liam is a player who, when he's inside the pitch, probably he'll be playing the game for himself, and he struggles to realise and to listen around him."

Delap will now be unavailable for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening,

"Yes, it's embarrassing when it's a red card like today," added Maresca.

"Because it's two yellow cards in five minutes, 10 minutes, I don't know, seven minutes. I think we can avoid both (yellow cards). So it's not good."

On a more positive note, Chelsea are now in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and will face Cardiff City in December for a ticket to the semi-finals.