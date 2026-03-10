Inside Chelsea dressing room vs PSG: Rosenior issues discipline warning for two-legged Champions League tie

Liam Rosenior and Malo Gusto have stressed the importance of Chelsea understanding their Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain is a two-legged affair.

The time for talking and preparation is almost over after Chelsea arrived in Paris on Tuesday afternoon for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie.

Chelsea will be confident over securing a positive result to take back to Stamford Bridge as they look to set their sights on the quarter-finals, but PSG will be no walkover - especially as the current Champions League holders look to avenge their Club World Cup final defeat to the Blues.

Rosenior's side have won their last two games in all competitions, offering them a much-needed confidence boost heading into a rough run of upcoming fixtures.

They have had no issue with finding the net, scoring eight goals in the previous two matches, although they have conceded three.

But the main area of Chelsea's problems have come from discipline. The Blues have received far too many red cards this season, several of which have been inflicted by dissent.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Regardless of PSG's known quality, Chelsea cannot afford to be playing any minute with less than the full 11 on the pitch in Paris.

Rosenior has stressed this to his players, both publicly and privately, and demands full focus and discipline from his group.

"What I will say in terms of the quality of the team, in terms of the quality of the opposition manager, they're world-class and it would be crazy to not expect anything else," Rosenior told reporters on Tuesday evening.

"I expect a very difficult challenge tactically, physically, technically, because they have some world-class players. They have a world-class manager, we have world-class players. I think it's going to be a great game for the neutral.

"We have to remember it's a two-legged game and we have to make sure we have discipline and focus in terms of that aspect. In terms of a draw, I think it makes for an exciting game for the neutral."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Club captain Reece James insisted conversations had taken place on several occasions over Chelsea's discipline.

His fellow right-back, Malo Gusto, was the next Blues player to wade in on the matter after joining Rosenior at the press conference.

The Frenchman concluded: "It is something we have to improve, for sure. It's always complicated to be sent off during a game, of course. It has to improve. Without a red card, it would be much better, of course."