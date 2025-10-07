Moises Caicedo has had his say about Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League title after last weekend's big win over Liverpool.

A last-minute winner and an important win against arguably the favourites to win the title; it was the perfect weekend for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and Caicedo played a huge part in it.

The midfield engine not only provided the team with four tackles and an interception, like he usually does, but also scored the opening goal in the game with a stunning strike from outside the box.

The win only helped Chelsea climb to seventh position on the table with 11 points, but they are now only five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

The question now is: are Chelsea genuine contenders?

Chelsea's title odds

Bear in mind that they have the most extensive injury list in the league, with Benoit Badiashile, Josh Acheampong, and Reece James being the newest additions to this tally.

According to Caicedo, the win over Liverpool has helped boost the team's morale.

"It’s too early to say we’re going to win it," the Ecuador international told The Sun when speaking about Chelsea's title hopes.

"For sure, we want to win the Premier League.

"We will take it step by step because the Premier League is tough, but we are going to do our best.

"It's so frustrating when a player gets injured, but we need to do it with the players we have. At the moment, we are doing well.

"When you beat big teams, it’s so important for us, for our confidence, and today we did that."

Offensively, there is no doubt that this Chelsea side can compete with any team.

Enzo Maresca's men have scored 13 goals in the league this term, joint-third highest in the competition.

It is on the defensive end of the pitch that they are struggling a bit. To put it into perspective, Chelsea have conceded nine goals so far this season, compared to Arsenal's three.

It is not a coincidence that the majority of Chelsea's injury list are defenders, and this has likely played a big part in the inconsistent defending at the start of the season.

Maresca himself has previously expressed his concerns over the lack of a consistent centre-back pairing as a result of these injuries.