Inside Enzo Maresca's Chelsea improvement plan as Tosin makes Madueke & Cucurella admission
Enzo Maresca has Chelsea well positioned for clinching Champions League qualification for next season and the positive mood is being felt around the club.
The 44-year-old has guided Chelsea to seven wins in a row in all competitions, five on the spin in the Premier League, and an unbeaten streak of 10 matches across the Premier League and Conference League.
Chelsea have had a perfect December so far, winning five from five, and have four more very winnable games before the year concludes.
They overcame a big hurdle on Sunday after beating Brentford 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. It ended a run of more than three years without victory over Thomas Frank's side, which has left them just two points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Chelsea ensured their tactical plan against Brentford was bespoke. They knew the areas to target and in the first half it was evident. Maresca's side were producing cross after cross into the visitors' penalty box and they were rewarded for their persistence on the stroke of half-time.
"It’s something we have been working on," defender Tosin Adarabioyo told Chelsea's in-house media team.
"It was a great cross from Noni Madueke and great to see Marc Cucurella on the end of it. He was in a more advanced position and did a great job."
Maresca has Chelsea focused and united in the direction they are planning on heading into. The game-by-game mentality has been drilled into the squad.
Tosin added: ‘We focus every single day in training and hope the results come with that. We take each game as it comes. The manager is pushing us every single day to make sure we are doing the right things and preparing for each game.
"We’ve got top players. When everyone puts in a shift – and against Brentford, we put in an amazing shift off the ball – it’s always good to see. Our next focus now is Shamrock Rovers."
Chelsea have already qualified for the last-16 of the Conference League. The Shamrock fixture will provide Maresca with the opportunity to hand out more minutes to academy players. But the Italian will be keen to ensure they maintain their 100 per cent record and make it six from six in the League Phase.