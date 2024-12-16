The Chelsea notebook: Perfect month continues as Blues end Brentford hoodoo
Chelsea have won seven games in a row in all competitions and nothing looks like stopping Enzo Maresca's in-form side.
It's been a busy December for Chelsea already with the fixture schedule, as well as their travel commitments following the long journey to Kazakhstan last week.
Maresca has navigated Chelsea through the season brilliantly and it has translated with their results, which sees them currently in second place in the Premier League and just two points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit Arne Slot's Reds do have a game in hand.
The mood within the Chelsea camp continues to improve. Maresca has brought Chelsea back into the Champions League qualification fold and it appears as though they will be back in the competition next season.
More games have passed for Chelsea and the wins have continued to be secured. There's four games left this month in all competitions and Maresca's side are well positioned to extend their unbeaten streak.
Absolute Chelsea delivers the Chelsea notebook after another winning week and looking ahead to two final matches before Christmas.
The winning run continues for Chelsea
After beating both FC Astana in the Conference League and Brentford in the Premier League. Chelsea have now won their last seven, extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions.
Despite leaving most first-teamers back in England, Maresca and his rotated Blues side had no issues during their 16-hour round trip to Almaty for the European affair in Kazakhstan. They also confirmed their place in the last-16.
Three days later, Chelsea overcame their three-year winless record against Brentford to finally end the hoodoo with a narrow 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night. Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson's goals were enough to seal all three points. It ensured they took advantage of all of the top six, except Nottingham Forest, not winning.
Marc Cucurella red card takes some shine off Brentford win
The 26-year-old was shown a second yellow card by referee Peter Bankes at full-time after an altercation between both sets of players.
Cucurella had already received a booking during the game and Bankes showing his second confirmed a one-match suspension for the Spaniard, who netted Chelsea's opener in the London derby, which will see him miss their away trip to Everton on December 22.
Maresca was asked about Cucurella's dismissal and said: "I asked the referee and he said to me that the second yellow card was for bad attitude."
"When the final whistle (was blown), I was with the coaching staff, hugging them and celebrating so I did not see nothing. I don't know."
Progress continues off the pitch
Chelsea have been playing without a front-of-shirt sponsor this season after failing to agree a deal for the 2024/25 season.
Conversations have been ongoing, but Chelsea have been holding out for their valuation. Their recent form will no doubt have helped their bargaining power for an increased deal for any potential suitors.
There appears to have been progress recently, as reported by the Daily Mail. It's suggested an announcement could be close with up to five companies in talks with Chelsea.
Chelsea currently on course for perfect month
Maresca's side have already beaten Aston Villa, Southampton, Tottenham, FC Astana and Brentford. They are more than halfway through their December fixtures, with just four games remaining before 2024 concludes.
Shamrock Rovers, Everton, Fulham and Ipswich Town await. Four wins would ensure Chelsea complete a perfect month.
As Maresca alluded to after beating Brentford, Chelsea fans can dream about a potential Premier League title, but the focus for the squad is taking it game by game. It's served them extremely well so far and if they can remain focused, four wins is very possible given their form this season.