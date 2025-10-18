Enzo Maresca insisted that weekly conversations with the Chelsea hierarchy, including co-owner Behdad Eghbali, are a normal occurrence at the club.

Chelsea executives such as co-owner Eghbali and club directors, Paul Winstanley, Laurence Stewart, Joe Shields, and Sam Jewell made headlines recently after they were spotted visiting the Stamford Bridge dressing room following the home defeat to Brighton in September.

Maresca has since explained that they had an office where Eghbali and the club directors could talk with him and his staff, but not necessarily to the players.

According to Maresca, it is the norm at the club since he became the head coach in 2024.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"I spoke with Behdad (on Thursday) night," said the Italian head coach in Friday's press conference.

"It was just a normal conversation, like almost every week. Even if you (the media) struggle to accept or to understand."

Interestingly, Maresca also shared the latest conversation they had with the hierarchy, claiming that the mood was positive.

"“They are always in the changing room," he explained.

“We always have conversations with Paul, Laurence, and Behdad. Nothing has changed since I joined the club.

IMAGO / Visionhaus

“We all know that we are going in the right direction, we all know there are things we need to do better. We all know there are things with which we are happy.”

After the important win over Liverpool before the international break, Chelsea now sit seventh in the Premier League table, just five points behind first-placed Arsenal.

While it is far from a perfect start to the season, Maresca's side are still in the race for the title and competing in all cup competitions.

Chelsea also have the youngest squad in the league currently, and this team will hopefully only get better going forward. So, as Maresca pointed out, they are indeed going in the right direction.