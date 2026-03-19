Inside Liam Rosenior's private chat as Enzo Fernandez offers honesty over Chelsea future

Liam Rosenior admitted he had a conversation with Chelsea star midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has faced some criticism for his recent comment about his future at the club.

Fernandez cast some doubt over his stay at Chelsea beyond this season during an interview following Tuesday's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

This is the last thing that Chelsea would have wanted; the vice captain of the team, who is under contract until 2032, expressed uncertainty over his commitment to the club's project.

However, Rosenior has revealed that Fernandez has explained it differently to him.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning, before training.

"Not just about his comments, (but also) how he was feeling, how as a team we can improve - he's one of the captains of the club.

"What I would say is that he made it really clear to me how happy he is here at this club, how much he wants to win, how passionate he is to be successful.

"He also said that in translation, in emotion, things get misconstrued in what he said.

"So for me, he's fully committed to this group and to win here at this football club."

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To give Fernandez the benefit of the doubt, Chelsea had just lost 8-2 on aggregate to PSG and crashed out of the Champions League when he did the interview, and emotions tend to run high in these moments.

On the other hand, recent reports suggested that the Argentina international could be open to leaving Chelsea in the summer, with Real Madrid described as his preferred destination.

However, Chelsea will still have the final say on Fernandez's future, considering he still has six years left in his contract.

The club will be in a position to turn down offers in the summer or at least demand a premium price for the midfielder.